City unveils list of candidates running for City Council

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has released the names of people who are running for certain City Council positions.

If you head over to the City of Laredo website and click on the icon that’s titled city elections and then candidates.

There you will be able see the list of candidates running for office.

Positions available are for District Four, Five, Seven, and Eight.

On the website, you can see which candidate’s application has been approved.

Election Day is on November third.

