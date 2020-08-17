City utilities department to begin routine water maintenance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -This week you may notice that your water might smell or taste a little different but there’s a very good reason for it.

According to the City of Laredo, the utilities department will start what they’re calling a regularly-scheduled water treatment chloramine disinfection.

Starting today through September 17th, the maintenance will be taking place.

However, the city says the water will remain safe for everyday use including drinking, cooking and bathing.

Residents may experience a chlorine-like smell and taste in their water, as well as a cloudy appearance, but this is normal and part of the process.

