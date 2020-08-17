Advertisement

Close to half of US teens who vape want to quit

About 44.5% of the children in the study said they wanted to give up vaping. Almost a quarter have tried quitting.
About 44.5% of the children in the study said they wanted to give up vaping. Almost a quarter have tried quitting.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – Nearly half of American teens who vape say they want to quit.

The details were in a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday.

The study used data from nearly 500 kids between the ages of 12 and 17 who said they had vaped at least once over the course of the previous 30 days.

About 44.5% of them said they wanted to give it up. Almost a quarter have tried quitting.

Researchers said their study shows health experts can't just focus on keeping kids from vaping.

They also need to find ways to help them quit once they’ve started.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

