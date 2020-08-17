County Commissioners to discuss architecture firm for fairgrounds project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County Commissioners will meet for a special meeting to discuss the Webb County Fairgrounds project.

On Monday, commissioners are expected to discuss hiring an architecture firm for the project.

They will be in charge of master plan revisions, design plans, construction documents, and construction phase services.

Back in June, the court hired a construction and engineering firm to oversee the process.

They had previously estimated that phase one of construction will cost about over 40 million dollars.

The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Webb County Courthouse.

