Advertisement

County Commissioners to discuss architecture firm for fairgrounds project

Commissioners estimated that phase one of construction will cost over 40 million dollars
File photo: Life Fairgrounds
File photo: Life Fairgrounds(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County Commissioners will meet for a special meeting to discuss the Webb County Fairgrounds project.

On Monday, commissioners are expected to discuss hiring an architecture firm for the project.

They will be in charge of master plan revisions, design plans, construction documents, and construction phase services.

Back in June, the court hired a construction and engineering firm to oversee the process.

They had previously estimated that phase one of construction will cost about over 40 million dollars.

The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Webb County Courthouse.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City utilities department to begin routine water maintenance

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you notice an odd smell or taste in your water, there's, a very good reason for it.

Local

Trapped in another endless summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With triple digit temperatures and little ways to cool off, we could finally be seeing some relief in our area.

Local

Mayor Saenz and Congressman Cuellar to discuss a possible action on immigration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Congressman Henry Cuellar are looking to host a web meeting to discuss immigration issues.

Local

Border Patrol agents find 40 undocumented immigrants inside box truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents find over three dozen immigrants inside a box truck at the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol and police shut down alleged stash house

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents and local authorities find over a dozen undocumented individuals living inside an alleged stash house over the weekend.

Local

Man accused of assaulting paleta vendor

Updated: 12 hours ago
A man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a paleta man in broad daylight.

News

Webb County’s Head Start and Early Head Start Programs receive $11.6 million

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
So far they have been able to provide all teaching staff with laptops to work from home and tablets with curriculum installed for the students to use.

News

City continues to crack down on parking enforcement

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
The city’s traffic director says that Webb County has a high number of traffic violations which is why the initiative began.

News

Police arrest man accused of indecent assault

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
Police have not confirmed if this incident is the same one that was posted on social media.

News

Two detention centers remain under quarantine

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
Over at the Webb County Jail, 137 inmates and 45 employees have tested positive of which 16 in total are still active.