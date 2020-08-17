Advertisement

‘Golden Girls’ house sells for $1 million more than asking price

It went for $4 million
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The iconic “Golden Girls” house has sold for a lot more than the original asking price.

Exteriors of the modest mid-century house were used in the first season of the beloved 1980s sitcom.

But when the show starring Bea Arthur and Betty White became a hit, an exact replica was built on a studio backlot.

The home was originally listed at just under $3 million.

It was only on the market for a couple of weeks and sold for $4 million.

There’s no word on who bought it.

The listing agent from realtor Douglas Elliman expressed amazement at all the interest for the home, saying she had no idea there were that many ‘Golden Girls’ fans in the world.

Although the TV show took place in South Florida, the house was located in Brentwood, California.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Webb County Clerk’s Office has new hours of operation

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Webb County Clerk's Office will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

LISD celebrates start of the new school year

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With the first day of school just a week away, teachers and staff at LISD will be taking part in developmental training exercises to prepare them for the new school year.

National

Police warn of fake Facebook posts on Cannon Hinnant investigation

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A Wilson police spokesperson said on Facebook that fake information about 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s shooting, including posts claiming they were from their department, was being shared online.

National

Coronavirus and the campaign: the candidates' messaging

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that U.S. intelligence officials have described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Latest News

Local

Over $500 of relief funds going to small businesses

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, more than $550,000 is going to support businesses in Webb, Zapata, and Starr Counties.

National

Master P to pay for funeral of 3-year-old girl killed in Louisville double shooting

Updated: 33 minutes ago
After a man and his young daughter were shot and killed Friday, the family is getting help to pay for their funerals.

National

Review cites ‘operational failures’ in Smollett prosecution

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A special prosecutor in Chicago said Monday that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.

National

3-year-old girl, father killed in Jacobs double shooting

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Two people died from gunshot wounds following a shooting near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahleter avenues Friday afternoon.

National Politics

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal Service bill

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.