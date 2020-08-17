Health authority to increase measures to prevent further nursing home spread

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The local health authority is in the process of taking mitigation measures at local nursing homes to the next level.

According to Doctor Victor Trevino, there’s a portion of nursing home residents who are positive for COVID-19 and are in need of a high level of care.

Since this level doesn't meet hospital admission criteria, the health authority is working on a different option.

Trevino says the purpose of the order is to review critical cases within these facilities and transfer to specialty hospitals for evaluation and possible admission.

All these public health measures will be implemented while planning for the next level of mitigation which will be to assign in all COVID nursing homes.

He adds that they’re currently reviewing two potential nursing homes for the designation.

