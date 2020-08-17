Advertisement

Laredo College starts fall semester

Most classes will be virtual
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While local school districts still have another week to start the school year, students at Laredo College started the fall semester on Monday.

This year will look very different as most classes at the college will be offered virtually this semester.

Only a few workforce classes and health science programs will remain face to face.

Students and staff who will be allowed on campus will be required to follow the safety protocells of social distancing and wearing face coverings.

If you would like to register or ask questions you can call 721-5109 or visit https://www.laredo.edu/cms/index.aspx.

