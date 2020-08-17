Advertisement

LISD celebrates start of the new school year

Staff development training exercises will take place this week
LISD back to school video
LISD back to school video(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Thousands of LISD employees got together virtually to celebrate the start of the new school year.

On Friday morning close to 4,000 employees remotely participated in this year's back to school assembly from their home, office, or campus.

They were welcomed back with a motivational message from the LISD Board President Hector Noyola and Superintendent Doctor Sylvia Rios.

Employees heard a presentation on expectations for the year and how the district is mitigating the spread of the virus.

This year's theme is Laredo ISD "Strong, Proud, and Ready!"

Staff development training exercises will take place on Monday, August 17th all the way until Thursday, August 20th. 

The first day of school for students is Monday, August 24th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Webb County Clerk’s Office has new hours of operation

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Webb County Clerk's Office will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

Over $500 of relief funds going to small businesses

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, more than $550,000 is going to support businesses in Webb, Zapata, and Starr Counties.

Local

Health authority to increase measures to prevent further nursing home spread

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The local health authority is in the process of taking mitigation measures at local nursing homes to the next level.

Local

No Border Wall Coalition completes street mural

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local group that seeks to put a stop to the border wall, painted a message on the streets of downtown Laredo over the weekend.

Latest News

Local

Auto Theft Task Force: “If you like it, lock it!”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
According to the Laredo Police Department says more than half of the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked.

Local

City Council to hold public hearing for propositions on November ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredoans have one more opportunity to voice their opinions on the propositions we could see on the ballot.

Local

County Commissioners to discuss architecture firm for fairgrounds project

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During Monday's meeting, commissioners are expected to discuss hiring an architecture firm for the project.

Local

City utilities department to begin routine water maintenance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you notice an odd smell or taste in your water, there's, a very good reason for it.

Local

Trapped in another endless summer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With triple digit temperatures and little ways to cool off, we could finally be seeing some relief in our area.

Local

Mayor Saenz and Congressman Cuellar to discuss a possible action on immigration

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Congressman Henry Cuellar are looking to host a web meeting to discuss immigration issues.