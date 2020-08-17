LISD celebrates start of the new school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Thousands of LISD employees got together virtually to celebrate the start of the new school year.

On Friday morning close to 4,000 employees remotely participated in this year's back to school assembly from their home, office, or campus.

They were welcomed back with a motivational message from the LISD Board President Hector Noyola and Superintendent Doctor Sylvia Rios.

Employees heard a presentation on expectations for the year and how the district is mitigating the spread of the virus.

This year's theme is Laredo ISD "Strong, Proud, and Ready!"

Staff development training exercises will take place on Monday, August 17th all the way until Thursday, August 20th.

The first day of school for students is Monday, August 24th.

