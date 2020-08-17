Advertisement

Man accused of assaulting paleta vendor

Report says the suspect assaulted and robbed man selling paletas
27-year-old Israel Ortiz
27-year-old Israel Ortiz(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a paleta man in central Laredo.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Israel Ortiz for an incident that happened on August 13th at around 4:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the intersection of San Dario and Lafayette Street and saw that the male victim was surrounded by several bystanders who were attempted to render aid.

According to the victim, a man asked him for change for a $20 bill and when the victim took out his money, the man pushed him to the ground and started assaulting him.

Several bystanders told officers the suspect took off running on San Bernardo and officers were eventually able to find Ortiz and charge him with robbery.

