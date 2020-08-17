Mayor Saenz and Congressman Cuellar to discuss a possible action on immigration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Congressman Henry Cuellar are looking to host a web meeting to discuss immigration issues.

Frustrated voices, on both the right and left, are currently calling for unilaterally imposed major action on America’s unresolved immigration issues.

Our local leaders will discuss if our country is headed in that direction or if a bipartisan solution is still possible?

The mayor and congressman Cuellar will discuss approbation, border, immigration and trade.

That conference is expected to take place later this morning at 10 a.m. on Facebook, Eventbrite and Youtube.

For more information you can click here https://immigrationbipartisanship.eventbrite.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/731288254376464/ .

