Member of KGNS family loses life to COVID

Our station is mourning the passing of Olga Ramirez and we continue to ask the community to please follow all precautions in keeping safe. While it could save your life it could also save the life of someone you know, love, and work with.
Olga Ramirez and Luis Villarreal
Olga Ramirez and Luis Villarreal(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As COVID related deaths continue to rise, the pain of losing a loved one is being felt by people everywhere as well as here in Laredo.

During these past couple of months, it seems as more and more people now know someone who has either tested positive, has been hospitalized, or worse, passed away.

Our KGNS News station is no exception.

Since the pandemic hit Laredo we have chosen to be transparent in the reporting of our own staff who fell ill to the virus.

To date, 14 members of our team contracted the virus and 7 employees have lost relatives.

However, today has been the hardest as now one of our employees has lost their life, Olga Ramirez.  

She wasn’t in front of the camera but she dedicated 30 years of service to KGNS, working in the traffic department and making sure commercials and programming ran smoothly.

She was always full of life and cheer, always taking the time to ask how you were doing.

“She was also the first person in line whenever anybody needed personally, if anybody had a need or a financial need or a support need, Olga was the first one to get everybody organized and make sure everyone had everything they needed,” said Luis Villarreal, General Manager at KGNs. “She was the one who wanted to organize our reunions, all of our parties, and she was literally the life of our office and it is really a sad day for all of us here here.”

On top of loving her job at KGNS, she loved her family, her husband, and two children. Sadly, her husband also lost his life to COVID just two weeks ago.

Olga Ramirez
Olga Ramirez(KGNS)
Olga Ramirez
Olga Ramirez(KGNS)
KGNS family
KGNS family(KGNS)

