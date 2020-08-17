Advertisement

Movie theater re-opens but is it safe to return to the cinemas?

Health authority weighs in on the re-opening of theaters
By Barbara Campos
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After months of being closed, a big movie theater chain opened its doors over the weekend.

While many moviegoers are missing the big screen, some people have different opinions on their openings.

With so many businesses and entities still closed, how are both city officials and people of our community feeling about this reopening?

Since March, movie theaters such as Cinemark, Hollywood Theaters, and the Alamo Drafthouse have been closed.

During Friday’s media briefing, the Laredo Health Authority reminds us that even though many businesses may be opening again, guidelines must be enforced.

With some restrictions such as the six-foot social distancing, wearing face masks, constantly sanitizing, having less showtimes to avoid congestion they will be in business once again.

An overwhelming amount in our community have expressed to us through Facebook that they do not think the reopening is a good idea, while a select few do.

When we asked about what health recommendations the city should take before going out for a movie-- Joe Baeza tells us that even if the cinema is opening, that does not mean that people have to go.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino advises the public that the virus is still strong in the community.

Dr. Trevino says, “In view of the infectious environment that we have and the positive rate--it only stands in reason that you should not go and get infected or be infecting people.”

There is an option for a theater to be privately rented for a group of up to 20 but it comes at a price.

Even if capacity is reduced, watching a movie is still considered a gathering and it leaves a way for people to possibly get infected.

As of now, new movies will not be screened but Cinemark will be screening some class movies at discounted prices.

City officials say that there is no guarantee that by going out, you will catch the virus, but it's better to stay safe and avoid it.

Meanwhile, Laredo’s Regal Cinemas will open its doors on Friday, August 21st; however, there is no word on when the Alamo Drafthouse will re-open.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Laredo College starts fall semester

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
While local school districts still have another week to start the school year, students at Laredo College started the fall semester on Monday.

Local

Movie theater re-opens but is it safe to return to the cinemas?

Updated: 23 minutes ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Sheriff’s Office receives new state of the art communication radios

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The radios will allow accessories to be attached and have Bluetooth and GPS capabilities

Local

City unveils list of candidates running for City Council

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo has released the names of people who are running for certain City Council positions.

Latest News

Local

Webb County Clerk’s Office has new hours of operation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Webb County Clerk's Office will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

LISD celebrates start of the new school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With the first day of school just a week away, teachers and staff at LISD will be taking part in developmental training exercises to prepare them for the new school year.

Local

Over $500 of relief funds going to small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, more than $550,000 is going to support businesses in Webb, Zapata, and Starr Counties.

Local

Health authority to increase measures to prevent further nursing home spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The local health authority is in the process of taking mitigation measures at local nursing homes to the next level.

Local

No Border Wall Coalition completes street mural

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local group that seeks to put a stop to the border wall, painted a message on the streets of downtown Laredo over the weekend.

Local

Auto Theft Task Force: “If you like it, lock it!”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
According to the Laredo Police Department says more than half of the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked.