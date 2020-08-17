Movie theater re-opens but is it safe to return to the cinemas?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After months of being closed, a big movie theater chain opened its doors over the weekend.

While many moviegoers are missing the big screen, some people have different opinions on their openings.

With so many businesses and entities still closed, how are both city officials and people of our community feeling about this reopening?

Since March, movie theaters such as Cinemark, Hollywood Theaters, and the Alamo Drafthouse have been closed.

During Friday’s media briefing, the Laredo Health Authority reminds us that even though many businesses may be opening again, guidelines must be enforced.

With some restrictions such as the six-foot social distancing, wearing face masks, constantly sanitizing, having less showtimes to avoid congestion they will be in business once again.

An overwhelming amount in our community have expressed to us through Facebook that they do not think the reopening is a good idea, while a select few do.

When we asked about what health recommendations the city should take before going out for a movie-- Joe Baeza tells us that even if the cinema is opening, that does not mean that people have to go.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino advises the public that the virus is still strong in the community.

Dr. Trevino says, “In view of the infectious environment that we have and the positive rate--it only stands in reason that you should not go and get infected or be infecting people.”

There is an option for a theater to be privately rented for a group of up to 20 but it comes at a price.

Even if capacity is reduced, watching a movie is still considered a gathering and it leaves a way for people to possibly get infected.

As of now, new movies will not be screened but Cinemark will be screening some class movies at discounted prices.

City officials say that there is no guarantee that by going out, you will catch the virus, but it's better to stay safe and avoid it.

Meanwhile, Laredo’s Regal Cinemas will open its doors on Friday, August 21st; however, there is no word on when the Alamo Drafthouse will re-open.

