No Border Wall Coalition completes street mural

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over the weekend, local residents painted a massive street mural in big yellow letters in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse to send a message to the U.S. government.

Over the weekend, volunteers and organizers with the No Border Wall Coalition were out there working nonstop.

The mural was approved by City Council on July 27th.

In bright yellow, the words, “Defund the Wall, Fund our Future” is a way the local community has spoken out against the use of federal dollars for the border wall.

Money for all materials, supplies, security, permits and fees are being raised from everyday people in the local community.

The coalition says no city funds were spent on the project.

COVID safety guidelines were strictly observed.

