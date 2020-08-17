Over $500 of relief funds going to small businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly a million dollars of funding is heading to small businesses in response to the coronavirus.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, more than $550,000 is going to support businesses in Webb, Zapata, and Starr Counties.

These funds were awarded through the CARES Act and will allow the South Texas Development Council to administer revolving loan funds to small businesses.

Cuellar goes on to say it’s a crucial time to help our economy rebound and provide hard-working Texans with new opportunities.

