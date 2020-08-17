Sheriff’s Office receives new state of the art communication radios

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff's Office received 22 state-of-the-art communication radios over the weekend.

On Friday, Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar announced that the radios were gained through the U.S. Department of Justice.

The grant, which totaled more than $79,000 was used to purchase them.

They have been assigned to their patrol division.

The radios will allow accessories to be attached such a headset or remote speaker.

Best of all, they also have Bluetooth and GPS capabilities.

Sheriff Cuellar says the equipment comes at zero cost to the taxpayers.

