Trapped in another endless summer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With triple digit temperatures and little ways to cool off, we could finally be seeing some relief in our area.

On Monday we will start off in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees.

Fortunately enough, we could be seeing a slight chance of rain move into our area during the evening hours.

This 20 percent chance of rain could continue into Tuesday, where we see a high of 99 degrees.

Now we will continue to fluctuate between 101, 102 and 100 for the remainder of the week.

With the high humidity and high heat index, temperatures could feel as hot as 105 or 107.

Now certain parts of Texas are seeing a cold front that will bring temperatures down a bit into the upper 80s.

We can get some of that, but of course we will only drop to the 90s.

