Advertisement

Trapped in another endless summer

Possible relief on the way!
Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With triple digit temperatures and little ways to cool off, we could finally be seeing some relief in our area.

On Monday we will start off in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees.

Fortunately enough, we could be seeing a slight chance of rain move into our area during the evening hours.

This 20 percent chance of rain could continue into Tuesday, where we see a high of 99 degrees.

Now we will continue to fluctuate between 101, 102 and 100 for the remainder of the week.

With the high humidity and high heat index, temperatures could feel as hot as 105 or 107.

Now certain parts of Texas are seeing a cold front that will bring temperatures down a bit into the upper 80s.

We can get some of that, but of course we will only drop to the 90s.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mayor Saenz and Congressman Cuellar to discuss a possible action on immigration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Congressman Henry Cuellar are looking to host a web meeting to discuss immigration issues.

Local

Border Patrol agents find 40 undocumented immigrants inside box truck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents find over three dozen immigrants inside a box truck at the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

Local

Border Patrol and police shut down alleged stash house

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents and local authorities find over a dozen undocumented individuals living inside an alleged stash house over the weekend.

Local

Man accused of assaulting paleta vendor

Updated: 11 hours ago
A man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a paleta man in broad daylight.

Latest News

News

Webb County’s Head Start and Early Head Start Programs receive $11.6 million

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
So far they have been able to provide all teaching staff with laptops to work from home and tablets with curriculum installed for the students to use.

News

City continues to crack down on parking enforcement

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
The city’s traffic director says that Webb County has a high number of traffic violations which is why the initiative began.

News

Police arrest man accused of indecent assault

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
Police have not confirmed if this incident is the same one that was posted on social media.

News

Two detention centers remain under quarantine

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
Over at the Webb County Jail, 137 inmates and 45 employees have tested positive of which 16 in total are still active.

News

Nuevo Laredo reports 217 deaths, enters phase one

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
In Nuevo Laredo, non-essential businesses will close on Saturday and Sunday and no public transportation will be available.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.