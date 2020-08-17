Webb County Clerk’s Office has new hours of operation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Webb County Office is informing the public about its new hours.

Starting on Monday, the Webb County Clerk's Office will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Friday, there is a change; hours are now only from 8 a.m. until noon.

They are also reminding the public that doors are closed for lunch from noon until 1 p.m.

Please plan accordingly to visit.

