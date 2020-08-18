Advertisement

Border patrol agents rescue lost individuals in distress

Agents continue to warn about the dangers of crossing into the U.S. during the hot summer temperatures
Agents render aid to lost individuals
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents continue to render aid to lost individuals during the hottest days of the year.

On Sunday, agents received a call regarding to lost individuals near a ranch southeast of Hebbronville.

Agents were able to locate the two individuals who were determined to be from El Salvador.

The second rescue happened on August 17th near Freer where agents found eight individuals located in the Brush and the third incident happened a few hours later where agents received a call about an individual who was lost in the brush southeast of Hebbronville.

The individuals involved in the events were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

