Border patrol agents rescue lost individuals in distress

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents continue to render aid to lost individuals during the hottest days of the year.

On Sunday, agents received a call regarding to lost individuals near a ranch southeast of Hebbronville.

Agents were able to locate the two individuals who were determined to be from El Salvador.

The second rescue happened on August 17th near Freer where agents found eight individuals located in the Brush and the third incident happened a few hours later where agents received a call about an individual who was lost in the brush southeast of Hebbronville.

The individuals involved in the events were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.