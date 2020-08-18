Border Patrol agents seize 87 pounds of marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt near Hebbronville over the weekend.

The seizure happened on August 16th when agents received a tip regarding two suspicious individuals driving in a green pick-up truck.

The vehicle approached the checkpoint and after a vehicle inspection, agents discovered eight bundles of marijuana hidden within compartments reserved for fuel tank located in the bed.

The bundles weighed 87.74 pound and had an estimated street value of $70,192.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.