Border Patrol and law enforcement shut down two stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement officers continue to shut down various stash houses in the City of Laredo.

The incident happened on August 15th when agents and police, were called out to a possible stash house at the 2800 block of Salinas Avenue.

Authorities knocked on the door and discovered 16 individuals living inside the home.

Two days later, agents received a call from the County Constables Office regarding another stash house near the 3100 block of South Bartlett Avenue.

Agents searched the residence and found eight individuals inside the home.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala and were living in the U.S. illegally.

