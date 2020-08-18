Border Patrol arrests man with a previous conviction of indecency with a child
Mexican National sentenced to two years’ confinement.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man with prior convictions of sexual assault of a child is caught by Border Patrol agents over the weekend.
The arrest happened on August 15th when agents received a call regarding an individual who was lost in the brush near Highway 83.
Agents were able to locate 30-year-old Miguel Gonzalez-Guel and take him into custody.
During a record check, agents were able to determine that the Mexican National was convicted of indecency with a child out of Dallas.
He received a sentence of two years’ confinement.
Border Patrol charged him for his immigration violations, and he remains in custody.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.