Border Patrol arrests man with a previous conviction of indecency with a child

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man with prior convictions of sexual assault of a child is caught by Border Patrol agents over the weekend.

The arrest happened on August 15th when agents received a call regarding an individual who was lost in the brush near Highway 83.

Agents were able to locate 30-year-old Miguel Gonzalez-Guel and take him into custody.

During a record check, agents were able to determine that the Mexican National was convicted of indecency with a child out of Dallas.

He received a sentence of two years’ confinement.

Border Patrol charged him for his immigration violations, and he remains in custody.

