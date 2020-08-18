CBP officers seize over nine million dollars of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized roughly nine million dollars of narcotics during two separate drug smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on Monday, August 10th when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection. When CBP officers searched the trailer, they found 10 packages of meth hidden within the consignment.

The second incident happened later that evening at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a Dodge Ram to secondary inspection.

Agents searched the vehicle and found 15 packages of meth hidden in the driver’s belongings.

The narcotics combined had an estimated street value of $9,798,123.

