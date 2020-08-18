City discusses propositions on the ballot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When heading out to the ballot this November, expect to see eight propositions in need of some public input.

The last presidential election year was overwhelming for voters who had to check “yes” or “no” on 24 propositions.

This year the goal was to have a whole lot less, but figuring out what will be on the ballot was a challenge on Monday night.

The second and final public hearing for the propositions started off with public comments read aloud by Interim Communication Officer Investigator Joe Baeza, one of the comments questioning why these propositions are needed during this time:

”We are in a pandemic. It looks from the outside as if there is a rush to pass these while nobody is watching or able to participate.”

District Seven Councilman George Altgelt proposed tabling the propositions altogether.

“There is a big disconnect between this council and the public and we don’t get to just start rewriting the charter ‘a la tonto’ without having that citizen input,” said Altgelt.

This is something that the District Five Councilwoman Nelly Vielma and Mayor Pete Saenz agreed with.

After a brief recess, District Three Councilman Mercurio Martinez immediately expressed his frustration over comments that the process has been dishonest.

“One of my colleagues accused us of trying to hide behind these masks, trying to hide and not offer through public comment. I took offense to that. There has been public comment, and we hear them all the time when we start at the beginning of the meeting. All these propositions and amendments that are here came through the charter review, and there were more of them and we voted up and down on them, we chose to go one at a time and everybody in this council has an opportunity to vote yay or nay, but because they came through the Charter Review Committee means there were public hearings at that time. They heard the public hearing and the fact that I went to a couple of them and there was no public at these meetings, I was sitting by myself out there. The fact that they didn’t go doesn’t mean there were no public hearings because there were public hearings.”

Council decided to once again go through each proposition one-by-one.

Everything moved forward expect Proposition E, which goes over council member term limits.

The propositions approved include things like: defining moral turpitude, the mayor’s veto power, city manager qualifications, and much more.

