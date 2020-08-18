Advertisement

City Manager selects new Fire Chief

Newly appointed Fire Chief Guillermo Heard has been serving as deputy fire chief of EMS services for over a year and has over 20 years of experience he was appointed to by former chief Steve Landin.
Guillermo Heard
Guillermo Heard(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department has a new leader.

On Monday evening, council accepted the city manager’s choice at the beginning of the meeting.

”We continue to charge forward for our city. I’m appointing Guillermo Heard to lead that charge forward.”

Guillermo Heard has been serving as deputy fire chief of EMS services for over a year.

He originally joined the City of Laredo in 1999 and with over 20 years of experience he was appointed to by former chief Steve Landin.

“Seen a lot of him on the response side for many, many years and you will see more of him coming soon,” said Eads.

It’s been four months since Landin retired after 30 years of service.

During that time, Interim Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Ramiro Elizondo has been filling in.

“He has been doing an outstanding job for us for the many, many months carrying the charge forward and so we appreciate everything he’s done for us.”

In light of the pandemic, the interim chief and former chief have played a vital role in updating the community about the number of cases in the community and the response by emergency personnel.

Three other people were interviewed for the position. They include Laredo Fire Department District Chief Eloy Vega; Captain, paramedic, and Laredo Firefighter association President David Gonzalez, and Houston Fire Department Senior Captain Cristopher Tobola.

