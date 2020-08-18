Family searching for person who set truck on fire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is caught on camera lighting a vehicle on fire just outside a home in south Laredo.

It has been the talk of social media for days and the family behind it wants justice.

The family member who did not want to reveal his name says he is hoping that with the communities help, they hope they can find the person responsible for the cowedly act.

The incident happened on Wednesday night shortly after 10 p.m. and it was all caught on camera.

Although there were several vehicles in the same driveway, the man targeted this specific silver truck.

At the time, the family was inside the home and did not notice the blaze happening outside their driveway.

It wasn't until they heard a neighbor knock on their door who alerted them to the situation.

They family goes on to say for about three minutes, the vehicle was burning but fortunately, their neighbor helped put the fires out.

However, just a few moments later, it started again and it wasn't until the fire department arrived that they were able to extinguish the fire completely.

Although no major interior damages happened to the vehicle, it did sustain damages to the exterior like the paint and rims.

The property owner says the truck was a special gift to his fiancé and it has a special meaning to the family.

The unidentified man left behind the jug he used to pour the liquid to ignite the fire.

The victims say they are waiting for fingerprint analysis and are enhancing the photo to see if they can identify the individual.

The family says they have received they truck and are grateful the fire did not get out of control.

Crime Stoppers is not the only group offering a reward for information on the case.

The South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association is also offering $500 dollars along with the family themselves.

