Former fire chief honored for 30 years of service

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the city gets ready to welcome it’s new fire chief, the outgoing chief got a very special recognition.

Former Fire Chief Steve Landin was recognized in the nation’s capitol by Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Landin was honored for his 30 years of public service to the community.

The last 12 years of his career he served as fire chief.

