Local airport announces inaugural flight for Aeromar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City officials will be holding a virtual meeting to discuss the inaugural flight information for Aeromar at the Laredo International Airport.

After COVID-19 caused businesses to shut down in March, the inaugural flight with Aeromar that was scheduled for May 6 was delayed.

The service that links Mexico and Laredo is now scheduled to start on Monday, October fifth.

Tickets for the flights going to Mexico are on sale on Aeromar's website.

The meeting is taking place at 12 p.m. via zoom.

