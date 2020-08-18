Local trials for COVID vaccine begin

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A COVID-19 vaccine trial is currently underway here at home.

In Laredo, trials have begun by the company Moderna. The trial will enroll at least 30,000 participants across 87 locations, and a familiar face has enrolled to be part of it.

Our very own Digital News Desk anchor Ruben Villarreal is the first participant of the Moderna trial.

“I did show up this morning at Laguna Clinical Research and I am now officially enrolled, the first Laredoan to be enrolled, proud to be able to say that, first person to be enrolled here in Laredo and now participating in this COVID-19 vaccine trial,” Ruben said. “I made that decision after hearing from Doctor Haber and deciding that this was something I wanted to be a part of, just as a small part of this whole horrible tragedy that has taken so many lives and we often feel so hopeless, so hopeless after hearing about death after death after death and people getting sick, and there’s this lack of hope sometimes and I just wanted to do something, minute as it might be and that’s why I chose to participate. It’s up to you if you want to do the same, you have the information, inform yourself and then you can also make a decision as to whether you want to do it or not.”

For those interested in participating you can visit the website delmarclinics.com or text 713-775-8982 for more information.

