Man accused of indecent assault at a local park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating an incident where a man was arrested for allegedly groping women at a local park.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Eriberto Vasquez in the case.

Authorities say a victim called them last month claiming she had been groped at the block of International Boulevard.

The case was turned over to the special investigations unit, with Vasquez being identified, tracked down and arrested.

He is charged with indecent assault

Investigator Joe Baeza with the police department says, “The immediacy of being able to report it- in this particular case- the victim did contact police right after it happened. All these things evolved very quickly because the person took action and called the authorities. We are also putting it out there that if anybody else may have been a victim of the same experience and hasn’t come forward yet. We are asking them to speak with police.”

Investigators urge the public to be aware of your surroundings when you are out and about.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.