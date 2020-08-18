Plan underway to stop spread of COVID in nursing homes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mitigation measures to save as many nursing home residents as possible from COVID-19 are in the works.

Doctor Victor Trevino, Laredo’s health authority, announced over the weekend that discussions and details with two nursing homes to become COVID-only designated nursing homes are being finalized.

If this measure moves forward, positive COVID-19 residents would be housed at those designated homes while negative residents would be moved to other nursing homes.

Specialty Hospital would also be the designated place of treatment for positive residents needing a higher level of care, but not meeting the criteria for treatment at Laredo Medical Center or Doctors Hospital.

Meanwhile, four nursing homes remain under quarantine: Regent Care, Retama West, Retama South, and Laredo Nursing and Rehab.

To date, 24 residents have passed away at Regent Care and 16 have passed away at Laredo Nursing and Rehab.

