Police reminding residents to drive with caution during severe weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A thunderstorm is heading to the Laredo area from the north.

Expect strong wind gusts and possible flooding across town.

Laredo Police are reminding drivers to use caution when traveling on the roads.

Remember to drive at reduced speed on wet roads and increase the distance with the vehicles ahead of you.

Also if you see a large puddle of water on the road, remember to turn around, don’t drown.

If at all possible, please avoid driving in severe weather and obey all barricaded road closures.

