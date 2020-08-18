Sentencing for former city councilman scheduled for October

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The sentencing for former City Councilman Johnny Amaya has been pushed back yet again to October 8th.

As for former Webb County Commissioner Jaime Canales, no information has been released on any changes. At last checked, his sentencing was set for August 20th of this year.

Back in 2018, both Canales and Amaya pleaded guilty in federal court for conspiracy to commit bribery charges related to an ongoing public corruption investigation conducted by the FBI.

The investigation led to the April 2017 raid of numerous city and county officials as well as the offices of Danenbaum Engineering.

If convicted, they could face up to five years in priso n.

