Advertisement

Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, people gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, people gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge blocked the Trump administration on Monday from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people.

Finalized days after the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals on the job, the regulation from the federal Department of Health and Human Services was to have taken effect Tuesday.

Monday's preliminary injunction from U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block in Brooklyn bars the administration from enforcing the regulation until the case can be heard in court and decided. Block indicated he thought the Trump administration's so-called transgender rule is invalid in light of the Supreme Court ruling in June on a case involving similar issues in the context of job discrimination.

“When the Supreme Court announces a major decision, it seems a sensible thing to pause and reflect on the decision’s impact,” Block wrote in his order, suggesting the agency may want to reconsider. “Since HHS has been unwilling to take that path voluntarily, the court now imposes it.”

The HHS health care rule was seen as a signal to President Donald Trump's social and religious conservative supporters that the administration remained squarely behind them after the shock of the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Gorsuch wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what (civil rights law) forbids.”

In a tweet, Trump called that “horrible & politically charged” and compared it to a shotgun blast in the faces of conservative Republicans.

The HHS rule sought to overturn Obama-era sex discrimination protections for transgender people in health care. Similar to the underlying issues in the job discrimination case before the Supreme Court, the health care rule rests on the idea that sex is determined by biology. The Obama-era version relied on a broader understanding shaped by a person’s inner sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.

The lawsuit against the Trump administration rule was brought by an advocacy group, the Human Rights Campaign, on behalf of two transgender women. One of the plaintiffs is an Army veteran, and the other a writer and activist.

Judge Block dismissed as “disingenuous” arguments from HHS that its rule was legally valid, and he wrote that the agency acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” in enacting it.

HHS said it was disappointed by the judge’s decision.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “victory for the LGBTQ community and the rule of law.”

The judge “was unambiguous in ... ruling that the administration’s actions were in blatant violation of the Affordable Care Act’s protections and the Supreme Court’s recent ... decision, which affirmed that discrimination ‘on the basis of sex’ included sexual orientation and gender identity,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Judge Block was nominated to the federal bench by former President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1 million California homes, businesses could lose power

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The operator of California’s electric grid says up to 1 million homes and businesses may lose power as part of rolling outages to ease pressure on the energy grid.

Local

UISD to host virtual informational sessions

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A local school district is looking to clear the air right before the start of the school year.

National Politics

Trump counters Biden with law-and-order message in Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is zeroing in on Midwest battleground states with a tough, law-and-order message to counter former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democratic convention.

News

Member of KGNS family loses life to COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
Our station is mourning the passing of Olga Ramirez and we continue to ask the community to please follow all precautions in keeping safe. While it could save your life it could also save the life of someone you know, love, and work with.

Latest News

National

Hostage suspect surrenders after 3 officers hurt in shootout

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A hostage situation ended peacefully Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin, Texas, where a day earlier three police officers had been shot and wounded.

National Politics

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that U.S. intelligence officials have described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

National

300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home.

National

National Zoo awaits birth of pandemic panda cub

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The zoo posted a video from the ultrasound on Instagram. “Keep your paws crossed!” the zoo posted, reporting that the fetus was “kicking and swimming in the amniotic fluid.”

National

Have you ever seen a giant panda's ultrasound? Now you have.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Zoo veterinarians saw exciting movements during giant panda Mei Xiang’s ultrasound at the National Zoo in Washington.

National Politics

Democrats kick off virtual convention week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The convention's main hubs will be stages in New York, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and in Wilmington, Delaware.