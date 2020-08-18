Advertisement

UISD announces virtual dress code

File photo: UISD students
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is laying out the dress code for its students before the start of the school year.

Although UISD has decided to start the school year off virtually, they are reminding students and parents about the proper etiquette pupils must follow.

UISD says students do not need to wear uniforms, however, they must wear a shirt or blouse that covers from the lower neck to the shoulder.

The clothing must cover the chest, midriff, and back and undergarments must be worn at all times.

Students must also wear pants, shorts, skorts, skirts, or cargo pants.

The district will not be allowed articles of clothing with offensive or obscene messages.

Hats, torn clothing, sunglasses, tattoos, piercings, and any other apparel that may be considered distracting to the learning environment is also prohibited.

To find out more about what is allowed, you can view the student dress code below.

UISD releases student dress code
UISD releases student dress code(UISD)

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

