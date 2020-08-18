UISD distributes supplies to migrant families in need
At the distribution, students received Chromebooks, wifi devices, school supplies, and hygiene kits.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Migrant families are getting a little help from the district.
The United ISD Federal Grants Program is making sure the McKinny-Vento families have everything they need for the new year.
On Monday morning, cars lined up as the staff handed out necessary goodies to the students.
Sara Hernandez, a federal grants coordinator, explains what a McKinney-Vento family is.
”The McKinney-Vento families are families who are facing economic hardship and they are living in either doubled-up just in different, hard to live in situations.”
At the distribution, students received Chromebooks, wifi devices, school supplies, and hygiene kits.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.