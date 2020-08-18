Advertisement

UISD looking to provide students with after school adventures

Each week the program will follow a different theme such as fitness, family, outdoors, music, drama, and arts & crafts
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to help students make use of their spare time during its After School Adventures Program.

With so many programs and activities canceled due to COVID-19, UISD wants to provide students with some extra-curricular activities to take part in after school.

The camps will be held from Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will start on the first day of school.

Organizers say each week, the program will follow a different theme such as fitness, family, outdoors, music, drama, and arts & crafts.

Parents looking to get their kids involved in the program can register their students by calling the After School Adventures Office at 956-473-6301 or by clicking here.

Registration for each weekly camp closes for the following week every Friday at noon, and online spots are limited.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

