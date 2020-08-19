Breastfeeding Awareness Fair invites mothers to join via Zoom

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Attention moms to be or new moms: if you’re interested in learning more about the benefits of breastfeeding, on Wednesday you will have an opportunity to hear from experts all from the comfort of your own home.

Courtesy of Doctors Hospital, the Annual Breastfeeding Awareness Fair is taking place via Zoom. It will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and will feature lactation consultant Maria Noela Avila.

She will be sharing some helpful tips and discussing benefits of breast milk for babies.

All you need to do to participate is email Avila at maria.Avila@uhsinc.com so she can provide you with the Zoom link.

You can also call 523-2530.

