Casa Blanca Golf Course opens grassed driving range

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local golfers looking to practice their long drive can get a whole new experience at one of our local golf courses.

Starting on Wednesday, the Casa Blanca Golf Course will open its first ever grass range where golfers can practice hitting range balls in a line instead of placing them everywhere creating bald spots.

This project has been long in the making and the golf course is asking that golfers do the best they can to help police it and take care of it for use.

The Casa Blanca Golf Course opens at 7:30 a.m.

