Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Adapt or go out of business... that’s what many businesses are facing as they work to remain relevant during the national pandemic.

While many were not able to, some have succeeded very well including the four local businesses that were chosen by the Laredo Chamber of Commerce as the 2020 Gamechanger honorees.

They are as follows:

- Monica Salinas of Cromex

- Mike Marasco of McDonald’s restaurants of Laredo

- Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa of the Cigarroa Interventional Institute

- A.B. Barrera and Paco Barrientos with PMDG AlphaGraphics.

A virtual recognition event will be held on September 3rd at 7 p.m.

Sponsorship ticket information is available by calling the Laredo Chamber of Commerce at 722-9895.

