Congressman Cuellar addresses postal service changes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Postal Service has found itself in the middle of a political dispute, one side pushing to implement policies claiming they are “cost efficient,” while others say they are an attack on the postal service.

Representative Henry Cuellar spoke with KGNS about the moves being made on Capitol Hill to address this matter.

Congressman Cuellar is among those who criticized newly-appointed Postmaster General Louis Dejoy’s decision to implement new changes to the U.S. Postal Service.

On Tuesday morning, outside the Laredo Veterans Post Office the congressman addressed these new policies which include operational changes, like removing mail processing equipment and collection boxes.

“The machines are set up to expedite,” said Cuellar. “You take the machine out, it’s going to slow down so instead of getting something today you’ll get it today or tomorrow or later time. So, you can see if you take out machines you’re adding delay to a situation. We cannot understand the rationale as to why the president is doing this except a political statement. “

After these changes were implemented in some parts of the nation, reports of delays and accusations by many democrats of an intentional effort to prevent voters from mailing their ballots this fall came forward.

Luis Palacios, District 5 Representative Texas Association of Letter Carriers was also present with the congressman, saying this issue should not be overlooked. He added many in this community, especially in the rural area depend strongly on the U.S. Postal Service.

“The people of Laredo depend on medication or medical supply, their social security checks to get there on time,” said Palacios.

Shortly after Cuellar’s address on Tuesday afternoon, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy announced he will suspend the changes he instituted to the U.S. Postal Service until after the November election.

“The pressure got to the administration because it was not only democrats but also republicans. And so we saw him reverse this. Basically what this means, the hours of post office are not going to change, the mail process equipment like the blue mailboxes will not be removed.“

Despite the new policies being pushed back, Cuellar says they are hoping to fund and stop the policies for good.

The house will be in session on Saturday to vote on the “Delivering for America Act,” which prohibits any changes to the postal service’s operations or level of service, until the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

“The president will say something and then change his mind, we would rather lock this and do it long-term and put it in the statute.”

Cuellar says he expects the Delivering for America Act to pass within the house before going before the senate.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.