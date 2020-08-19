Advertisement

Laredo Police looking for couple believed to be tied to theft

The couple was caught in the act on the store's surveillance camera
Authorities searching for couple believed to be tied to theft
Authorities searching for couple believed to be tied to theft(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a couple that is believed to be tied to a theft report.

A man wearing a green shirt and a woman in a black dress were caught on the store’s surveillance camera.

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

