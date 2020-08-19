Laredo Police looking for couple believed to be tied to theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a couple that is believed to be tied to a theft report.

A man wearing a green shirt and a woman in a black dress were caught on the store’s surveillance camera.

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

