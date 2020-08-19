LISD to host virtual Meet the Teacher event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to get students acquainted with their new instructor.

On Thursday, August 20th, LISD will be hosting a Meet the Teacher Event for all of its elementary schools which will take place at 3 p.m.

Schools are inviting parents to virtually visit their children’s classrooms to meet their new educator for the year.

Elementary school principals and teachers will be able to introduce themselves and express their expectations for the new school year.

Teachers will contact parents to provide them with their link for the virtual Meet the Teacher.

The first day of school will take place on Monday, August 24th.

