LISD to provide WiFi hot spots to its students

The school district will provide WiFi at en elementary schools, one middle school and one high school
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district has teamed up with the City of Laredo to make sure its students have access to the world wide web right before the start of the school year.

Since many classes will start the school year off virtually, LISD in partnership with the city has created free public WiFi spots for all LISD students.

LISD will provide 12 facilities that will allow students to have safe and reliable access to the internet.

The school district will provide WiFi hot spots within ten elementary schools, one middle school and one high school for students needing internet access.

The campuses include; Leyendecker Elementary, Daiches Elementary, Ryan Elementary, Santo Nino Elementary, Santa Maria Elementary, J.C. Martin Elementary, Macdonell Elementary, Milton Elementary, Alma Pierce Elementary, Zachry Elementary, Memorial Middle, and the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications and Fine Arts Schools.

All students have to do is go to any of the locations and connect by searching for LaredoPublicWiFi network on their device.

The city will also provide WiFi at eight city recreation centers, four libraries as well as city parks.

