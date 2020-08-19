Local nursing homes report new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Of the five deaths reported on Tuesday, a Laredo nursing home marks its first death of a resident while another nursing home adds one more to their numbers.

This is according to Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino who reported that Retama South Nursing Home has now lost a resident to COVID-19.

Another of the five deaths occurred at Laredo Nursing and Rehab, increasing their number to 17, while the number of deaths at Regent Care remains at 24.

They are all under quarantine, including Retama West, which has not had any deaths at their facility.

Of the other deaths reported on Tuesday, one occurred at Doctors Hospital while the remaining two were at Laredo Medical Center.

