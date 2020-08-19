Advertisement

Man accused of stealing merchandise from retail store

A store employee stated that the suspect loaded several items and left without paying
54-year-old Francisco Javier Adame
54-year-old Francisco Javier Adame(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing several devices from a retail store.

Laredo Police arrested 54-year-old Francisco Javier Adame for an incident that was reported on June 18th at the 2600 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Officers arrived at the location and met with an employee who stated that Adame walked into the store and selected a TV, a power inverter, a car battery, a yard trimmer, and a vacuum and tried to exit the building without paying.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit and after a thorough investigation, they obtained enough evidence to charge Adame with theft.

