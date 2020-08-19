Man accused of stealing vehicle from wrecker yard

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a car from an impound lot.

Laredo Police arrested 30-year-old Juan Manuel Guerrero in the case.

The case was reported on July 22nd when officers were called out to the 8300 block of Mines Road.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that a man had taken out her gray Ford Fusion from the wrecker yard without permission.

During the investigation, Guerrero was identified as the culprit after checking the release logs of the wrecker company.

As a result, he was charged with theft of property.

