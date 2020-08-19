Man wanted for manslaughter caught by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man wanted for manslaughter charges is caught by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Jonathan Santos on Monday at the 4600 block of Acera Lane.

Deputies were able to locate Santos inside the home and during the arrest, deputies found 21.9 grams of crack cocaine which had an estimated street value of $1,500.

The sheriff’s office seized the narcotics and Santos was transported to the county jail without bond.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says this is a great example of why anonymous tips from the community are very important in making an arrest.

