Nuevo Laredo reports 237 COVID-19 related eaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Eleven more people have died from the coronavirus across the border in Nuevo Laredo.

Their death toll currently stands at 237.

They have also gone up 40 active cases reaching 266.

Thankfully, more than 1,400 people have recovered.

Tamaulipas as a total is just short of 3,700 active cases throughout the state.

