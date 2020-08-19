Nuevo Laredo reports 237 COVID-19 related eaths

Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo reports 237 COVID-19 related deaths

Eleven more people have died from the coronavirus across the border in Nuevo Laredo.
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Eleven more people have died from the coronavirus across the border in Nuevo Laredo.

Their death toll currently stands at 237.

They have also gone up 40 active cases reaching 266.

Thankfully, more than 1,400 people have recovered.

Tamaulipas as a total is just short of 3,700 active cases throughout the state.

