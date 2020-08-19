Police say scammers are claiming to be with the IRS

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is advising the community that scam calls are on the rise.

Police have received reports of scammers randomly calling numbers and posing as IRS debt collectors.

Authorities say they are even posing as local law enforcement officers.

Those calling, are harassing people, and have gone to the measure of making threats towards the victim to get immediate cash payment over the phone.

In some extremes, the extortionists have copied the police phone number to make the victim think the call is legitimate.

Police would like to remind residents to never give important information over the phone such as bank accounts, social security numbers or credit card numbers.

If this happens, to you, please report it to police at 795-2800.

