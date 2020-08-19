Private schools transition to virtual learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Private schools are one of the few that have started up here in the gateway city, handling the transition to online only learning.

What is a regular day like for students who are back to school now? Private schools have also gone virtual and we get to see a glimpse into a new instructional world.

“The expectations have been there, the learning has continued and same thing with the teachers, like I said, same expectations, they have their expectations for their students and I have my expectations as well,” said Principal Selma Santos.

Blessed Sacrament is in their second week of school. Teachers come in every day at 7:30, they get a temperature check, and prepare for students to login at 8:00 a.m.

Teachers are instructing behind a screen now and do not consider this to be a limitation. They still include constant interaction and hands on methods when instructing.

“The difference is distance learning actually, but it’s like being in a classroom,” Santos said.

A regular day goes from 8:00 to 3:30 from Monday to Friday and is broken up into two sessions.

All students are required to come in for one session, either in the morning or afternoon, but are invited to extend their learning day if they wish.

They use Google Classrooms to hold their live sessions and all classes are recorded so that parents and students can see them later, if needed.

Teachers want to make it feel as normal as possible by having students work independently and submit their work during class.

They must still wear their uniforms and ask to be excused to use the restroom.

Even when it comes to gym class, they don’t take it lightly. Active participation is required from the students.

Three years ago, Blessed Sacrament started implementing more technology into their curriculum. Students changed from Microsoft Word to Google Docs, they used Chromebooks, turned in their work online, and read their textbooks virtually.

So when COVID-19 hit, kids were able to transition easily into this new way of learning, and their teachers as well.

“For the past three years, we have been training our teaches on technology. We have a consultant that was coming in and training our teachers on Saturdays.”

The principal of the school takes part in daily observations, checking in on both students and staff to see what improvements can be made.

The biggest challenge for teachers is not using technology, it’s actually not knowing what’s around the student in their environment at home and not knowing if there is a distraction around them, but they are doing their best to treat this like it was face to face.

Their registration numbers are also not as strong as last years, being one of the many things that has been affected by COVID-19.

